Here’s what renters need to know about the end of the eviction moratorium

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — An unprecedented amount of Americans are now at risk of losing their homes with the Supreme Court’s decision to end the eviction moratorium.

Kendall Lewellen, managing attorney at the Center for Arkansas Legal Services, said she expects to see a wave of evictions in the near future.

“I think that we’re gonna see a lot of new filings in the next weeks and months now that the moratorium is lifted,” Lewellen said.

However, Lewellen wants to remind renters that eviction isn’t just a piece of paper, it’s a court process. Even though tenants can’t point to the mortarium to keep them in their homes, there are other ways.

“There are other defenses and things that can be worked out in these cases so it could be worthwhile for them to give their local legal aid program a call and see what their options are,” Lewellen said.

Counties are also still offering rental assistance. Washington and Benton counties both have assistance available. Lewellen said renters need to reach out for help as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers