Here’s what renters need to know about the end of the eviction moratorium

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — An unprecedented amount of Americans are now at risk of losing their homes with the Supreme Court’s decision to end the eviction moratorium.

Kendall Lewellen, managing attorney at the Center for Arkansas Legal Services, said she expects to see a wave of evictions in the near future.

“I think that we’re gonna see a lot of new filings in the next weeks and months now that the moratorium is lifted,” Lewellen said.

However, Lewellen wants to remind renters that eviction isn’t just a piece of paper, it’s a court process. Even though tenants can’t point to the mortarium to keep them in their homes, there are other ways.

“There are other defenses and things that can be worked out in these cases so it could be worthwhile for them to give their local legal aid program a call and see what their options are,” Lewellen said.

Counties are also still offering rental assistance. Washington and Benton counties both have assistance available. Lewellen said renters need to reach out for help as soon as possible.