BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Zombies, documentaries, Gal Gadot and more

As the summer winds down, the temperature is not the only thing heating up this August. Netflix is releasing an exhilarating lineup of shows that feature everything from A-list actors to zombies. This month, you get Gal Gadot, Matthew Broderick, stories about the indefatigable drive of the human spirit, zombies and more. So turn on your television, fire up that soundbar and get ready to end the summer with this sizzling slate of sublime streaming fare.

The top August Netflix releases

Netflix is continuing its run as the must-subscribe streaming service this summer. Over the past couple of months, the impressive lineup has included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Hemsworth, Amy Schumer, Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan and more. And the momentum isn’t slowing down. Netflix has a bevy of blockbuster-sized content to keep you on the edge of your couch throughout the rest of the summer.

srcset="https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/mark_cavendish_credit--netflix.jpg?w=160 160w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/mark_cavendish_credit--netflix.jpg?w=256 256w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/mark_cavendish_credit--netflix.jpg?w=320 320w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/mark_cavendish_credit--netflix.jpg?w=640 640w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/mark_cavendish_credit--netflix.jpg?w=876 876w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100vw, 876px" Netflix

First up, it’s an unflinching look at the rise, the fall and the resurrection of cyclist Mark Cavendish. This 91-minute documentary releases on Aug. 2 and examines one driven man’s determination to never stop moving forward. With insight from Mark’s wife Peta, his teammates and his coaches, “Mark Cavendish: Never Enough” is the story of one of the most inspiring and unexpected comebacks in sporting history.

srcset="https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/zombieverse_credit-netflix.jpg?w=160 160w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/zombieverse_credit-netflix.jpg?w=256 256w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/zombieverse_credit-netflix.jpg?w=320 320w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/zombieverse_credit-netflix.jpg?w=640 640w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/zombieverse_credit-netflix.jpg?w=876 876w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100vw, 876px" Netflix

Following in the shuffling footsteps of such South Korean masterpieces as “Kingdom,” “#Alive” and “All of Us Are Dead” comes a fresh addition to the hugely popular horror subgenre. Only this offering has an intriguing twist. On Aug. 8, the zombie apocalypse arrives in Seoul as an outrageously inventive reality series that is also part comedy. In this show, a group of desperate contestants must compete and succeed in a series of challenges in order to survive.

Next is Gal Gadot’s “Heart of Stone.” The action flick opens in theaters on Aug. 4, vying for attention against “The Meg 2: The Trench.” However, this tense film about superspy Rachel Stone will move to Netflix just seven days later on August 11. Stone is an undercover operative for the Charter, an organization that is so secret even other spy networks are unaware it exists.

srcset="https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/painkiller_credit-ken-anderson_netflix.jpg?w=160 160w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/painkiller_credit-ken-anderson_netflix.jpg?w=256 256w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/painkiller_credit-ken-anderson_netflix.jpg?w=320 320w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/painkiller_credit-ken-anderson_netflix.jpg?w=640 640w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/painkiller_credit-ken-anderson_netflix.jpg?w=876 876w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100vw, 876px" Netflix

On Aug. 10, the six-episode “Painkiller” series drops. It is a fictionalized retelling of events that takes a deep dive into some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America. The limited series explores the perpetrators, victims and truth-seekers whose lives were dramatically affected by the invention of OxyContin. The series stars Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi and West Duchovny

August Netflix releases

Aug. 1: “Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child” (documentary)

Aug. 2: “Mark Cavendish: Never Enough” (documentary)

Aug. 2: “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food” (documentary)

Aug. 3: “Heartstopper!” Season 2 (romance/drama series)

Aug. 3: “Head to Head” (comedy/thriller)

Aug. 3: “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead” (comedy/horror)

Aug. 8: “Untold: Johnny Football” (documentary)

Aug. 8: “Zombieverse” (horror/reality series)

Aug. 8: “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh” Part 2 (anime)

Aug. 10: “Painkiller” (drama series)

Aug. 10: “Marry My Dead Body” (action/comedy)

Aug. 11: “Heart of Stone” (action)

Aug. 15: “Untold: Hall of Shame” Volume 3 (docuseries)

Aug. 17: “The Upshaws” Part 4 (comedy series)

Aug. 18: “The Monkey King” (animated/family)

Aug. 18: “Mask Girl” (thriller series)

Aug. 22: “Untold: Swamp Kings” (documentary)

Aug. 22: “Lighthouse” (talk show)

Aug. 31: “One Piece” (anime series)

Best ways to enjoy Netflix this July

LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Evo Smart TV

This LG TV has 8 million self-lit OLED pixels that provide brighter colors and sharper contrast. The AI processor can automatically adapt the content you are watching to improve the picture quality, or you can switch to Filmmaker Mode to preserve the action the way the director intended.

Sold by Amazon, Samsung and Walmart

Samsung 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung’s TV uses ultra precise quantum mini LEDs to produce vibrant colors that let you take full advantage of HDR movies. The upscaler turns all content into a 4K viewing experience while the anti-glare feature ensures the full screen can be seen from every seat in the room.

Sold by Amazon and Samsung

Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

With this Fire TV, you can watch all your Netflix shows and movies in true-to-life picture quality. Besides the benefits of Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, this smart TV comes with hands-free control that is made possible by built-in Alexa.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame Smart TV

Is it a work of art or a 4K TV? The answer is yes. When you are not watching your favorite program, switch to Art Mode to display your favorite works of art with a customizable bezel. The quantum dot technology and anti-glare features ensure the picture looks great in any lighting.

Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Samsung and Walmart

Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System

To get a true theatrical experience, you want to have sound that comes from all around you. This 5.1 digital surround sound system puts you in the middle of the sonic landscape so you can appreciate every nuance of the audio in your favorite Netflix programs.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Fluance Elite High-Definition Surround Sound System

The five speakers in this system have been timbre-matched to produce a consistent audio. The combination of speakers is specifically designed to cover a broad spectrum of sound from the highest highs to the lowest lows, so you don’t miss a thing, whether it’s a pin drop or a thunderous explosion.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL Sound Bar

This Yamaha soundbar is compact and easy to set up. It takes the place of several speakers to deliver crisp sound at all frequencies with a focus on the voice. For convenience, this model has built-in Alexa so you can also play music, listen to the news, ask questions and more.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Sonos Ray

With only two cables, the setup of this soundbar is simple and stress-free. The compact design allows this speaker to fit in a small space, such as a shelf. If you ever want to expand your setup, the flexible system lets you add more speakers.

Sold by Amazon, Sonos and Walmart

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.