ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: According to Rogers Police, a student reportedly saw another student with a firearm. The school then went into lockdown and police were notified.

The student was located but not a firearm.

Heritage High School in Rogers is on lockdown over a “possible safety concern” according to Ashley Siwiec, a spokesperson for Rogers School District.

The lockdown reportedly began just before 10 a.m. and is “just a precaution,” Siwiec said. Police are currently investigating the matter.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.