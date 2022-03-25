BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 23, members of the Highway 94 East Fire Department were called to the 13,000 block of Hill Valley Lane for a call of an elderly woman falling.

Upon arriving, crews met in the woods with members of the Benton County Sheriff’s office, who were waiting with the injured woman. Deputies stated that her dog met them at the road and led them back to her.

The woman’s family said that she had been missing since approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the terrain and the woman’s condition, Beaver Lake Fire Department was called in to provide additional support, including a stokes basket, which is a type of litter or stretcher commonly used in search and rescue efforts.

The crew worked together to prepare the woman to be safely transported out of the woods. Members of the Highway 94 East team continued providing medical services once she was out.