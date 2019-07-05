Heroes honored at local patriotic parade

BELLA VISTA (KNWA) — After more than a decade, the largest crowd yet gathered in town to celebrate America.

The 13th annual Fourth of July Patriotic Parade was hosted at the Sugar Creek shopping center. It honored those who have currently and formerly served in the U.S. Military.

More than 60 groups entered to take part in the event. A local church orchestra played patriotic music while those in the parade waved at the crowd in awe.

Sen. John Boozman spoke at the event and honored America’s heroes. Those at the parade also honored Warrant Officer Forrest Strickler (Ret.) who died Monday. For many years, Strickler led the color guard in the parade.

With the bang of a civil war era cannon, the NWA Color Guard and Ozark Highlander Bagpipe Band led the parade.

Lieutenant Colonel Jim Parsons (Ret.) has arranged the parade for 13 years.