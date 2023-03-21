CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The stars of HGTV’s home renovation show “Fixer to Fabulous” are concluding its current season with an episode focused on opening their own location in Centerton.

Dave and Jenny Marrs will wrap up the fourth season of their show with “a very personal project” involving renovating a historic building that opened as a bank in 1905 and turning it into a retail store that will bear their name. According to a media release, “Marrs Mercantile” will open to the public on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

That will be preceded by a ribbon-cutting event at 9 a.m. featuring the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Centerton and Mayor Bill Edwards. The show’s hosts will also hold a magazine signing event from 12-1 p.m. on the store’s patio.

Shoppers who want to come early or find themselves waiting in line can enjoy music and food trucks at Centerton City Park located directly across from Marrs Mercantile. The store’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.