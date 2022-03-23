BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s been nearly three years since the first dispensary opened in Arkansas and medical marijuana sales have not stopped.

Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance said the state raised more than $2.3 million in sales tax revenue in February 2022 from medical marijuana sales.

“If you look at the fact that we have only 38 dispensaries in the state, and we still spent $21 million on medical marijuana in February, it’s a good month,” Hardin said.

The Releaf Center in Bentonville sold the second most in the state in February at 299 pounds. Manager Kyle Campbell said it’s exciting to see more people turning to medical marijuana.

“There’s more and more patients coming into the system and having access to this medication,” Campbell said.

Multiple petitions are now circulating to bring recreational marijuana on the 2022 general election ballot.

“We’re all for reform and pushing ultimately to allow, like I’m talking about easier access for more people,” Campbell said. “Anything that will do that, we’re on board with it.”

Hardin said Northwest Arkansas leads the state with the most medical marijuana products sold in the first two months of 2022.