High demand for March Madness shirts in local businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It is the biggest game for Arkansas Hoops in more than 25 years, and that means everyone is looking for some new hogs gear.

Owner of Stadium Shoppe, Robert Mann said the demand for March Madness shirts is high.

With the quick turnaround for the Elite Eight, the shop was not able to produce shirts in time for this game but did create some for the Sweet Sixteen and already has some ordered for Final Four and even National Championship.

“We had March Madness stuff placed two weeks before March Madness,” he said. “I’ve been working last week on all the National Championship stuff cause I know we’re gonna need that.”

Mann adds with the hogs playing so well in this year’s tournament, the Stadium Shoppe is finally starting to see a normal flow of customers for the first time since the pandemic started.