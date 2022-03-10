ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — High gas prices are making Beaver Lake Fire Department’s budget tight this year.

The department has full-time and volunteer firefighters. It doesn’t get municipal funding, so money can already be tight. Chief John Whisenant said he’s noticed an increase on the department’s fuel bills this year.

“We are right at about 25% of our fuel budget for the year and that’s just about double where we should be at this point in the year,” Whisenant said.

Firefighter Brayden Polk drives from Van Buren to Rogers every week for his shift.

“‘I’m trying to save money,” Polk said. “I got a wedding coming up soon, so trying to figure out how to pay for that you got to budget a little bit better, so it makes it a little challenging.”

Chief Whisenant said he knows smaller fire departments have it even worse right now.

“This fuel will be the difference in keeping the lights on in their station or keeping their trucks on the road,” Whisenant said.

However, Polk and Whisenant both said the increased costs won’t keep them from their work.

“I think we’re all in this together as a community,” Whisenant said.