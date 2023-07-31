GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The James Fork Regional Water District has told customers to limit water usage as the area moves to Phase II water conservation.
“Due to the extreme high temperatures and excessive water usage James Fork Regional Water District has implemented Phase II Water Conservation until further notice,” the news release states.
Phase II restricts residents from:
- Lawn watering
- Car washing
- Swimming pool or fountain filling
- Sidewalks, walkways, driveways, patios, parking lots or any hard surfaced cannot be hosed down
- Water from fire hydrants be used for construction purposes, fire drills or routine fire hydrant testing
Residents may:
- Water shrubs, plants, trees and gardens with a handheld hose
There is no date for the restoration at this time.