GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The James Fork Regional Water District has told customers to limit water usage as the area moves to Phase II water conservation.

“Due to the extreme high temperatures and excessive water usage James Fork Regional Water District has implemented Phase II Water Conservation until further notice,” the news release states.

Phase II restricts residents from:

Lawn watering

Car washing

Swimming pool or fountain filling

Sidewalks, walkways, driveways, patios, parking lots or any hard surfaced cannot be hosed down

Water from fire hydrants be used for construction purposes, fire drills or routine fire hydrant testing

Residents may:

Water shrubs, plants, trees and gardens with a handheld hose

There is no date for the restoration at this time.