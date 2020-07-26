High Ridge woman dies in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS –– A 42-year-old High Ridge woman died at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday just after midnight in a boating accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1995 Sea Ray hit a 2005 Formula at the 18 mile marker of the main channel.

Dawn Steinkuehler was pronounced dead at the scene.

On the 2005 Formula, a 13-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man had serious injuries. Two other adults in the 2005 Formula had minor injuries.

An arrest report published online states that 52-year-old John D. Bennett of New Haven, Missouri, the driver of the Sea Ray has been charged with 4 counts related to boating while intoxicated.

