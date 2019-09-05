‘High-risk’ sex offender moves to new address in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — A level 3 sex offender is residing at a new address in Van Buren.

John Batres, 26, is living in the 1000 block of South 40th Street.

He pleaded guilty June 22, 2012 to sexual indecency with a child younger than 15. He was sentenced to five years of probation, according to court documents.

A few months later, Batres failed comply with sex offender reporting requirements, according to the documents. He pleaded guilty Oct. 25, 2012 to failing to register as a sex offender.

Arkansas statutes state level 3 sex offenders will typically reoffend, and may have strong antisocial skills. They may have violent or predatory personality characteristics.



