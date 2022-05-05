CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas PBS will broadcast the 2022 1A-6A Centennial Bank high school baseball and softball state finals live from the Benton Schools Athletic Complex beginning on Thursday, May 19, in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association.

According to a press release, games will be available to watch online the week following the finals at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and in the Engage Arkansas PBS app.

AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel. All the ways to watch Arkansas PBS can be found at myarpbs.org/watch. Correct channel information is available in local TV listings.

The Arkansas high school baseball and softball state finals will air live on AR PBS Sports at the following times:

Game 1, baseball – Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m. Game 2, softball – Thursday, May 19, at 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 19, at 1 p.m. Game 3, baseball – Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m. Game 4, softball – Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m. Game 5, softball – Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m.

Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. Game 6, baseball – Friday, May 20, at 1 p.m.

Friday, May 20, at 1 p.m. Game 7, softball – Friday, May 20, at 4 p.m.

Friday, May 20, at 4 p.m. Game 8, baseball – Friday, May 20, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 20, 7 p.m. Game 9, baseball – Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Game 10, softball – Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. Game 11, baseball – Saturday, May 21, at 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 21, at 4 p.m. Game 12, softball – Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m.

Families attending the games in person are invited to visit the Arkansas PBS KIDS Zone, presented in partnership with Benton Schools, for the opportunity to meet Clifford the Big Red Dog, The Cat in the Hat and Curious George. Activities will include a dance area, face painting, games, coloring and activity books and more.

Throughout the state finals, AR PBS Sports will highlight outstanding student-athletes from each division as AR PBS Student All-Stars.

The most up-to-date programming schedule with options for email reminders and calendar syncing is available at myarpbs.org/schedule.