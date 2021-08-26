High school football fans receive COVID-19 vaccine at Northside, Southside rivalry game in Fort Smith

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People rolled up their sleeves at one of the biggest rivalry games in Arkansas to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

High school football fans of Northside and Southside high schools in Fort Smith got a chance to get their shots tonight, and a couple of students talked about why they made the decision.

Noel and Nathaniel Mejia attended the game and received their shots.

“I wanted to see the football game, but also wanted to make sure I didn’t get COVID, so I got vaccinated,” Noel said.

“I just wanted to stay safe during COVID,” Nathaniel said.

The Arkansas Department of Education, Department of Health and the Arkansas Activities Association are working together to organize the vaccination events at football games this fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers