High school football fans receive COVID-19 vaccine at Northside, Southside rivalry game in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People rolled up their sleeves at one of the biggest rivalry games in Arkansas to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

High school football fans of Northside and Southside high schools in Fort Smith got a chance to get their shots tonight, and a couple of students talked about why they made the decision.

Noel and Nathaniel Mejia attended the game and received their shots.

“I wanted to see the football game, but also wanted to make sure I didn’t get COVID, so I got vaccinated,” Noel said.

“I just wanted to stay safe during COVID,” Nathaniel said.

The Arkansas Department of Education, Department of Health and the Arkansas Activities Association are working together to organize the vaccination events at football games this fall.