High school football games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Both Farmington and Rogers High School say they’re doing everything they can to try and control the spread of COVID-19, however, just a few weeks into the new school year and both are already having to cancel football games due to concerns over the virus.

“A school is a controlled environment and we’re gonna do everything we can do within the school to stop the spread and to mitigate these situations,” said Beau Thompson, Athletic Director of Farmington High School. “Once they get out of school it is hard to control what goes on.”

Thompson says out of the five active cases on the high school right now, three are football players.

As for Rogers High School, Athletic Director, Keith Kilgore says there are two positive cases and 27 players in quarantine. This prompted the school to cancel not only this week’s game but also next week’s.

“Hopefully over the next two weeks we’ll take the necessary precautions to sanitize and prepare and hopefully be at full strength,” Kilgore said. “This is a great opportunity to be reminded that it takes coaches and players to do their part on and off the field to follow the ADH guidelines so we can continue to play.”

This is not the case for every school, though. For example, Greenwood High School and Bentonville West will play Friday, September 25, after both of their opponents had to drop out due to COVID-19 concerns.