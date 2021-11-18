High school graduation ceremony organized for Rogers teen with terminal cancer

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers teen with terminal cancer and limited time left was able to graduate high school November 18.

Adam Wright has Osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, in his ribs and neck.

Despite being in a tremendous amount of pain, with a big smile on his face Adam, received his diploma at Rogers High School during an early graduation ceremony held to celebrate him.

Photos of Adam and his family were scattered across the school’s cafeteria. There was a huge graduation cake, lots of cooks and of course punch because Adam loves junk food.

The ceremony was put together for him by Rogers High School and Highlands Oncology.

Adam’s entire family, dozens of his classmates, as well as Rogers School District and Highlands Oncology staff watched as he accepted his diploma and spoke of how difficult it was to attend school while he received his cancer treatment.

There was someone missing from the ceremony, though, his twin brother Timothy.

Two months before Adam learned of his cancer diagnosis, his brother Tim was diagnosed with a rare blood cell cancer at age 17.

Within three week’s of Tim’s diagnosis, he died.

Since then, Adam has vlogged his cancer journey.

He takes videos of himself before he heads into doctors appointments where he shares details of what he is expecting to happen.

It’s Adam’s way of sharing with the world what cancer looks like, coming from someone who has had it twice.

He was diagnosed with a soft tissue cancer at age four, and after aggressive treatment, he was cancer free about two years later.

Adam hopes to leave behind a legacy that will make Tim proud and help others on their cancer journey.

Adam is currently in hospice after he was recently admitted to the hospital with fluid in his lungs, and his health has continued to decline.