OMAHA, Ark. (AP) — A Northwest Arkansas high school principal and basketball coach has been arrested in the death of his wife.

Boone County authorities say 52-year-old Rocky Dodson of Omaha was arrested Thursday on a second-degree murder warrant in the death Sunday of 36-year-old Amanda Dodson. Omaha High School Superintendent Ryan Huff told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Dodson is on administrative leave from his positions as principal and boys basketball coach at the school.

Jail records show Dodson remained in custody Saturday and do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Authorities have not said how Amanda Dodson is believed to have died.