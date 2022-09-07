SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of handprints line the walls of the Washington County Children’s Safety Center, each representing a kid the center helped.

Now, students at Springdale High School are making sure those memories aren’t lost when the center moves.

Springdale High School teacher and EAST facilitator, Bayleigh Jones, wouldn’t let the Children Safety Center’s handprints disappear in case the new tenant paints over its walls. Instead, they’ll live on forever with the help of students in her EAST program.

Jones said the EAST initiative is a class where Springdale students explore technology and get out in the community to solve problems. To solve the current problem on how to preserve the 25 years worth of handprints on the center’s walls, Jones decided to digitize one.

“The handprints really are a representation of bravery of each individual kid who has been in the center, of the resiliency of children, and they are a symbol to survivors that healing can happen,” said Peyton Stewman with the Children Safety Center.

So Jones and her students started taking pictures, turning each handprint into its own digital file. Jones said the students visited the center to capture each print for a few hours a week over the course of several months.

“Because behind all the handprints are their stories, and we want to keep the stories going on as long as we can,” said Tevon Tate, a Springdale High School Senior and EAST student.

Now, students are in the process of sorting the handprints by color, so they’re easier for the Children’s Safety Center, artists and students to use.

“I love kids, and having these handprints preserved is like having their memories and their stories saved and put into a new a new building,” said Carson Tangness, a Springdale High School Senior and EAST student.

Currently, EAST students have made a sticker with five of the handprints that says, ‘I support the Children’s Safety Center’ for the center to distribute as it wishes.

Jones said other ideas for the handprints are to use them for wallpaper, and murals.

Once the images are sorted, the opportunities are endless for how the community could honor the kids they represent for years to come.