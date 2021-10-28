High winds knock out power for OG&E customers in River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 500 Oklahoma Gas and Electric crew members and support personnel are actively working to restore power to customers who are experiencing outages due to 40-55 mph wind gusts throughout the area.

According to a news release from OG&E, crews are inspecting lines to evaluate and asses the damage and resources needed including removing tree limbs from power lines.

OG&E’s outage map shows 322 customers are affected in Fort Smith, and 205 customers are affected in Heavener, Okla.

Crews will work throughout the night and into tomorrow to restore power, according to the release.

OG&E says to expect outages to fluctuate as power is restored. Strong winds could potentially cause additional outages.

The company asks people to stay away from downed power lines and anything they touch. Customers can report downed power lines by calling 800-522-6870.