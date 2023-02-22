HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Highfill Fire Department received almost $25,000 in grant money from Firehouse Subs.

The grant was used to buy lifesaving extrication equipment. The fire department explained on Feb. 22 how the new tools will dramatically reduce time in rescue operations.

The department says it will make the team more efficient in extricating victims involved in motor vehicle accidents above ground or underwater.

“Our previous tools were outdated, and approaching the end of their service life so these tools were a blessing, to say the least,” Highfill fire chief Cody Wynne said.

Wynne says this grant will make a drastic improvement in their rescue response capabilities.