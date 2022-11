HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Highfill mayoral candidate calls for a recount after the results showed a two-vote difference.

Melody Kwok, the Benton County communications director says Jeremy Rogers requested the recount after losing the election to Chris Holland.

The final vote is 290 to 288. Rogers will pay $0.25 per ballot for the recount, and if the results conclude he is the new mayor-elect, he will be paid back.