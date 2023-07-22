HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Highfill Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect considered armed and dangerous, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect, Terry Tague, was last seen on foot near the Apple Crossing Subdivision off Highway 264 in Highfill near Fire Department Station 1.

Terry Tague (Courtesy: Highfill Police Department)

According to the post, Tague was running northwest toward Highfill Mart.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a grey shirt, and a black backpack, according to police. Tague is “under the influence of drugs and known to be violent.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tague or see him call Highfill PD at 479-271-1005. HPD asks you not to approach Tague if you see him.