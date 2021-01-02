Highfill receives ambulance service

News

by: Justin Trobaugh

Posted: / Updated:

HIGHFILL, Arkansas (KNWA/KFTA) — Some residents of Benton County will have shorter wait times for ambulances.

Thanks to a partnership between Northwest Health EMS, an ambulance will be housed at the Highfill Fire Department. EMT Gary Holland says he’s excited for the change. “The response time will go down, significantly. We’ll really just be ready to respond at any time. It will be fast,” Holland said.

Before Highfill received the ambulance, residents and the surrounding area would rely on ambulances coming from Bentonville to respond to emergencies.

