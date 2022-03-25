FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Highlands Gravel Classic, a new professional and amateur gravel cycling event, is coming to Fayetteville on June 25.

As part of the Union Cycliste Internationale Gravel World Series calendar, the Highlands Gravel Classic will be the first race in the series to be held in the U.S. and one of fourteen events included from around the world, according to a news release.

As part of the series, the Highlands Gravel Classic will be a U.S. qualifier for the 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships, the release says.

The location will be announced later in the spring.

The series will have a total of 13 events with one race in the U.S., two in Australia, and one event in each France, Poland, Holland, Mexico, Sweden, Belgium, Italy and Spain.

The event will include two course options, both of which are contested on 95% gravel roads. The longer Highlands course will be the qualifier for younger cyclists and a shorter Farmlands course will be the qualifier for older age categories.

“We are proud to partner with the national and international governing bodies of the sport of cycling and are extremely honored to be part of the inaugural UCI Gravel World Series and awarded the first U.S. qualifier,” said Race Director Bruce Dunn. “The world has been coming to Fayetteville for many years to compete in elite-level road racing. With the Highlands Gravel Classic, now we will see competitors from across the country and around the globe coming to ride and compete on the scenic gravel of the Ozark Mountains.”

Registration for the event opens March 26. For more information, visit the Highlands Gravel Classic website.