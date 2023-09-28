TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Federal Highway Administration gives the green light for the expansion of Highway 112 which traverses through Springdale and could cost Tontitown landowners some of their property.

The announcement, made on Monday, marks the beginning of the acquisition phase of the long-awaited project, which aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance the highway’s accessibility for both cyclists and pedestrians.

While this development is undoubtedly a significant milestone for the region, it does come with some inevitable challenges. The expansion project will require the acquisition of land, which may result in relocation or land loss for some local businesses and homeowners along the route.

One such business owner, Areona Mata, the owner of Envy Apparel in Tontitown along Highway 112, shared her thoughts on the project.

“Essentially, here in Tontitown, when one business hurts, we all feel it because we tend to bounce off each other and help each other grow and expand. We help each other get our names out there” said Mata.

As the acquisition phase of the project gets underway, residents, business owners, and commuters are encouraged to stay informed about the project’s progress through regular updates from state and local authorities. The expansion of Highway 112 represents a significant investment in the future of Northwest Arkansas and is expected to bring lasting benefits to the community.

The expansion of Highway 112 has been a subject of interest and concern for residents and commuters alike. With increasing traffic congestion and safety concerns, the project has been in the pipeline for several years. The approval from the FHA is a crucial step forward, as it paves the way for the construction and improvement plans to become a reality.

One of the primary objectives of this expansion project is to transform Highway 112 into a more bike and pedestrian-friendly route. The enhancements are planned to include the addition of dedicated bike lanes and improved sidewalks, making it safer and more accessible for non-motorized transportation.