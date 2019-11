Over 23 miles of State Hwy. 23 will be repaired between Huntsville and Eureka Springs.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Around Northwest Arkansas, millions of dollars are being used to improve a roadway in Carroll and Madison Counties.

The construction company taking on the project was given almost $7 million to complete it.

Work is expected to begin in two to four weeks, and should be finished late next year,