SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission will nominate the portion of Highway 412 from the Oklahoma state line to I-49 in Springdale to be an alternative fuel corridor.

The 22 mile stretch of highway would bridge the gap in electric charging in the region, said Tim Conklin, assistant director of the NWA Regional Planning Commission.

“We just want to make sure we’re ready as a region and working with both states that we have access to those funds to build out that national electric charging network between Oklahoma, Arkansas and within Northwest Arkansas,” Conklin said.

The commission is in the process of submitting a nomination for the highway portion to the U.S. Department of Transportaion. Conklin said the designation will allow federal grants to be used to install more charging stations in the area.

“It’s also a critical freight corridor for Arkansas, stopping that designation in Oklahoma at the state line doesn’t make any sense, it needs to connect from Tulsa over to I-49,” Conklin said.