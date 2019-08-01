Highway 59 body partially identified; found in suitcase

MCSO: DNA will be sent for analysis/comparisons to the state and national databases to help identify the woman

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KNWA) — The body found in a suitcase along Highway 59, between Noel and Ginger Blue, is believed to have been a white female, 40’ish, approximately 5’5″ tall and weight was undetermined, according to the medical examiner.

A forensic dentist is doing dental Xrays and her DNA will be sent for analysis and comparisons to the state and national databases, according to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office; the body did have advanced decomposition when found.

Meanwhile, investigators are collaborating with other agencies, and tips, to compare other missing person cases that match the woman who was found in a suitcase.

On Monday, July 29, the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a body that was found on a steep hillside along Highway 59.