FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study regarding Highway 64 is looking at ways to reduce semi-truck traffic in downtown Fort Smith.

According to ARDOT, the study is considering options like bypass alternatives as well as building a new river crossing.

The department of transportation held a public meeting Thursday to allow people to look at plans, ask questions, and comment on what they’d like to see.

“We want a lot of input, we want to hear from everyone. That idea that someone offers may end up conjuring up another idea and lead to another thought,” said Dave Parker, public information officer for ARDOT.

“There is a way that I think everyone can achieve the goals that they want. Not a huge cost impact to the businesses, to the industrial base, and not a big downside to the people that live in work in downtown Fort Smith,” Russell Bragg, senior vice president of supply chain, OK Foods.

Another public meeting will be held this summer.