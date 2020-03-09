Highway Commission asking for public input on sales tax

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Highway Commission is asking for your input on what a temporary half-cent sales tax will fund.

The meeting will cover Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s highway funding bill that was signed into law this time last year.

It calls for $300 million to support the maintenance and construction of highways and infrastructure across the state.

$95 million comes from motor fuel taxes, electric and hybrid registration fees and casinos.

But an extension of an existing half-cent sales tax is needed to fund the other $205 million of which voters can approve in this year’s general election.

The meeting will be tomorrow evening, March 10, at the Jones Center in Springdale. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.