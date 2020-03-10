Hiker lost in Ozark Mountains found by airborne rescuers

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Late Saturday night, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Airborne Division was called upon to help locate a man lost in the Ozark Mountains.

A 19-year-old male who was hiking was reported missing earlier that day around 3 p.m.

The missing hiker was found shortly after an airborne rescue team in a helicopter noticed a faint light that turned out to be emitting from the man’s cell phone.

In the Facebook post, officials describe the difficulties rescuers faced including complete darkness, heavy tree lines, and windy weather.

The hiker is now home safe and sound.