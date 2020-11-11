Hillcrest Towers raises flag in honor of Veteran’s Day

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hillcrest Towers in Fayetteville is raising a new flag to honor our local veterans.

The flag pole that was once apart of the senior center was destroyed during a wind storm in May 2019.

Angela Belford with the Fayetteville Housing Authority said today was the perfect day to reveal the new flag pole to honor veterans.

“I hope that we take this day to honor veterans by putting aside our partisan politics and being able to take a moment and think that we all are Americans and we are the United States of America,” Belford said.

The new flag and flag pole were unveiled today during a special ceremony.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and several others were invited to speak.