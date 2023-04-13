BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Hindsville man has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with a pair of rapes of minor girls in Benton County.

Roberto Luis Fernandez, 27, was arrested on March 27 and booked into the Benton County jail on a $1,250,000 total cash bond. He has court hearings scheduled in two different cases.

According to court documents, Rogers police received a call from a victim that said Fernandez raped her. On the same day, Centerton police were dispatched on a sex crimes call involving the suspect.

The Rogers victim told investigators that Fernandez began sending her messages on Instagram around Thanksgiving, 2022. She told him to stop and was unable to block him on social media.

She said that he set up messages that would delete after a short period of time. The victim added that Fernandez threatened to kill her if she told anyone that he was sending her messages.

A probable cause statement said that the suspect showed up at the victim’s residence a few days later, pushed his way inside when she opened the door and raped her. He also reportedly recorded the rape on his phone.

After a call to Centeron police on March 26, an officer observed a forensic interview with a second victim at the Children’s Advocacy Center the next day in which she made several different disclosures about the incident.

During that interview, she said that Fernandez raped her when she was 11 years old. Centeron then coordinated with Rogers PD as a joint agency in the case.

A Rogers detective told the Centerton investigators that Fernandez confessed to the two rapes on police body cam footage. Fernandez is facing multiple felony sex offense charges, including rape. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 17 in Benton County circuit court.