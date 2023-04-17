BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man involved in pair of rapes was formally charged with rape and child porn, among other things, during a hearing on April 17.

Roberto Fernandez, 27, was arrested on March 27 and booked into the Benton County jail on a $1,250,000 total cash bond.

The charges include one felony count of rape of a minor under 14 years old, one felony count of producing, directing or promoting sexual performance and one felony count of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

In this case, the victim was reportedly 11 years old at the time of the assault.

According to court documents, Rogers police received a call from a victim that said Fernandez raped her. Centerton police were dispatched on the same day on a sex crimes call involving Fernandez. He reportedly confessed to the two rapes on police body cam footage.

Fernandez has another hearing scheduled for May 1.