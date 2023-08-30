WASHINGTON, D.C (KNWA/KFTA) — A Hindsville man who avoided a jury trial after pleading guilty to his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection is requesting a community service sentence.

Brennen Cline Machacek, 33, entered the guilty plea in May this year to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Court documents filed by Machacek’s defense team say that he “requests that the court sentence him to probation, community service, $500 restitution, and a $10 special assessment.”

“Since the day he retained counsel, Brennen Machacek admitted his wrongdoing and has

wanted to do nothing more than take responsibility for his actions on January 6, 2021,” Machacek’s legal representative said in a document filed on Tuesday.

The charge he pleaded guilty to carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

The court claims that on Jan. 6, 2021, Machacek entered the United States Capitol through

a window located near the Senate Wing Door. He went on to enter a senator’s office, spit on the floor and chant “Our house” and “Traitors,” according to court documents.

“The defendant knew at the time he entered the U.S. Capitol building that that he did not have permission to enter the building and the defendant did so with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress,” said a statement of offense filed by the court.

Machacek was captured on video surveillance inside the Capitol building during the riot. He was identified on video by someone he once served with in the Marine Corps.

“The federal courts in DC have sentenced a wide range of defendants related to January. Many begrudgingly admit they were wrong, only to come out to social media or newspapers and say something completely different. Not Mr. Machacek; he accepts responsibility and recognizes his wrongdoing,” Machacek’s defense team said.

Machacek is set to be sentenced on Sept. 7.