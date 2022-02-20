NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – From city to city, Hip Hop music in America varies.

Here in Arkansas, two artists, Jasper Logan and Jeremiah Pickett, aka, “Baang,” are building a career. But they are also creating a community.

When they set out to start a career in music, they were hit with a harsh reality.

“It all just kind of starts with like, acknowledging where we are and saying like, hey, there has been lack of representation, lack of diversity and just saying, like, we’re gonna confront it and we’re gonna, we’re gonna change now. We’re going to change the narrative, every write the narrative, in real time,” said Jeremiah Pickett, aka, “Baang.”

With the goal of getting their music into more hands, the duo started a social media push called, ‘Hip Hop Lives Here.’

Their hope is that this push will lead to change and bridge the musical gap.