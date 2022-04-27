SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) announced the return of Groundwaves, a six-month hip-hop open mic and mentorship program that “furthers the discovery, development, and celebration of Northwest Arkansas talent across the world’s most popular, most culturally significant music genres and communities,” according to a press release.

Each open mic night serves as a collaborative effort, with both the audience and West Coast rapper and program mentor Murs providing real-time feedback and support. Performers can sign-up for one-on-one mentorship sessions with Murs to discuss artistic development, the business of music and how to grow their scene.

In its inaugural season, Groundwaves provided 48 hours of one-to-one mentorship time to 36 different rappers, MCs, and music producers, many of whom were first-time performers. To culminate the 2021 season, five performers judged best by their peers earned an opening spot for Murs on the Railyard Live stage in Rogers.

The second season of Groundwaves will run from May 10 through October 12, with open mics held the second Tuesday of every month and one-on-one mentorship sessions with Murs the following day. Sign-ups begin at 5 p.m. day of show, in-person only at 214 (214 S. Main St. Springdale, AR). The open mic begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Groundwaves (AR) is once again joined by its sister program in Colorado and, newly this year, by Groundwaves Oklahoma, as it gains national momentum and attention. The program is supported by the Tyson Family Foundation and Walton Personal Philanthropy Group.

For more info, visit www.cachecreate.org/music-performance.