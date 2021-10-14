Hispanic artists showcase work, talk inspirations at Fayetteville library panel

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Hispanic Heritage month comes to a close, Hispanic artists from across the area took in a panel discussion this evening.

Dr. Lia Uribe moderated the panel at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Three local artists, Omar Bravo, Evelyn Sosa, and Marcela Rojas Perez showcased their work and spoke about what inspires them.

Organizers say the panel is a way to show the work and capabilities of people in our area.

“It’s important to highlight different members of our community,” said Leah Frieden, assistant manger of Adult and Reference Services. “We’re very excited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month that happens from September 15 to October 15, so we got it in here at the tail end.”

“The new connections are so exciting for me to be able to connect to younger generations that are creating and contributing to the growing scene in Northwest Arkansas,” said Dr. Lia Uribe, Music Department professor at the University of Arkansas.

For people who missed the event, the panel discussion can be viewed in the video above.