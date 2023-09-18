National Hispanic Heritage Month is held from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year. (Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — National Hispanic Heritage Month is underway and there are plenty of events taking place in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Hispanic Heritage Month takes place every year from September 15 to October 15 and is observed as a celebration of the histories, cultures, and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America.

Northwest Arkansas

September 20: ¡Andemos! Ride with Arkansas Latinas en Bici! will take place starting at 6 p.m. in front of the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies on the NWACC campus in Siloam Springs.

September 24: The Northwest Arkansas Hispanic Heritage Festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Northwest Arkansas Mall parking lot in Fayetteville.

September 27: ¡Baila con En Fuego! will take place at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. in Room 108 at the NWACC Student Center in Siloam Springs.

October 4: The University of Arkansas will be hosting its Plaza de las Americas cultural showcase starting at 4 p.m. at the Union Mall in Fayetteville.

October 5: NWACC continues its festivities with the LatinX Theatre Project at the White Auditorium in Burns Hall. It will take place at 12 p.m.

October 13: Salsa Night will be held in the International Connections Lounge on the UofA campus starting a 6 p.m. and will give attendees the opportunity to celebrate salsa, the food, and the dance.

River Valley

September 1 to December 31: The Fort Smith Museum of History has a Hispanic Art, Culture & History Exhibition in their Boyd Gallery that will be offered through the end of the year. For information on ticket prices, click here.

September 29: The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will host Salsa at the Bell Tower from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy live Latin music and enjoy free food.

For more events happening in our area, check out our Community Calendar.