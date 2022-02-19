FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – President Joe Biden said Friday in his press conference; it’s tough to figure out where Vladimir Putin‘s thinking is.

Associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Arkansas, Laurence Hare, says that when you look at European history from the 1940s, several historical clues could explain Russian motives.

He feels the most interesting event that could be connected is the lesson Russia learned in 1941 when the German invasion caught it off guard.

What could be happening today is Russia trying to put more space between itself and the NATO Allies to prevent a similar situation.

“The expression of concern the Russian federation today makes about its security today and NATO encroachment. History plays a role in those concerns, and I think that’s why you see the Americans and its NATO allies being very careful about provocation and being very careful about approaching this in the most diplomatic way possible calling for more dialogue,” says Hare.

Hare says there’s also an interesting conversation to be had between Germany’s invasion of Czechoslovakia and Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine.

He believes because of lessons learned back then, an invasion of Ukraine would not be shown the same level of appeasement the invasion of Czechoslovakia was shown in 1939.