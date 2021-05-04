Historic cemetery damaged by storms

VAN BUREN, Ark, (KNWA/KFTA) — Several graves at Crawford County’s oldest cemetery were damaged by last night’s storms.

Fairview Cemetery dates back to 1816 and is a resting place to hundreds of Confederate soldiers as well as prominent leaders from the River Valley.

Robin Hutson-Montoya, who lives next to the cemetery says it’s sad to see so much damage happen to history. “It’s history, so yeah its pretty devastating,” Huston-Montoya said. “Unfortunately when a lot of the trees were uprooted, they uprooted graves with them. So you know, that’s a sacred thing.”

The cemetery was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.

Under the cemetery’s guidelines, those gravestones that were damaged should be repaired.