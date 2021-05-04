Historic cemetery damaged by storms

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN, Ark, (KNWA/KFTA) — Several graves at Crawford County’s oldest cemetery were damaged by last night’s storms.

Fairview Cemetery dates back to 1816 and is a resting place to hundreds of Confederate soldiers as well as prominent leaders from the River Valley.

Robin Hutson-Montoya, who lives next to the cemetery says it’s sad to see so much damage happen to history. “It’s history, so yeah its pretty devastating,” Huston-Montoya said. “Unfortunately when a lot of the trees were uprooted, they uprooted graves with them. So you know, that’s a sacred thing.”

The cemetery was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.

Under the cemetery’s guidelines, those gravestones that were damaged should be repaired.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers