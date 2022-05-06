FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith park gets recognized as a landmark for women’s rights in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Women’s History Institute recently announced four National Votes for Women Trail historic markers across the state.

One of those is in Wilson Memorial Park. This marker recognizes the work of Mame Josenberger, a black suffragist. She taught at Howard High School, which used to be where Wilson Park is now.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill says her legacy lives on today.

“From the very beginning, she established a culture of excellence at that school, and it carried on all through the life of Lincoln High School,” McGill said. “Even today, we can see that at Howard Elementary.”

“Personally, it’s an honor to be able to honor someone who has done so much and broken so many barriers. It’s an honor to be able to know her,” Mame Josenberger researcher Latonya Wilson said.

The Arkansas Association of Women’s Clubs that Josenberger started still continues today. It celebrated its 115 anniversary in 2020.