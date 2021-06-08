Hog fans already lined up outside Baum-Walker Stadium for Super Regionals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Razorback baseball fans are already lining up outside Baum-Walker Stadium for the Super Regionals this weekend.

The fans started camping out following Monday night’s game to secure their front row spots in the Hog Pen this weekend.

Love the team we have this season. Kopps is amazing, offense has been amazing.” -MAC MCAFEE, FAN

“It is a mad rush out here every time as soon as they open the gates,” said Mac Mcafee.

Mcafee said he has full confidence the hogs will keep winning and hopes to follow the team to the National Championship.

“That’s the plan, to go to Omaha,” Mcafee said.

Mcafee is not the only fan that’s been confident in the hogs since day one.

This is absolutely the most insane baseball weekend I’ve ever seen and I’ve been doing this since ’94.” -ROBERT MANN, OWNER, STADIUM SHOPPE

Stadium Shoppe Owner, Robert Mann said merchandise for Super Regionals was on the way weeks before the NCAA Regionals, even.

“When Arkansas wins the National Championship, we got a ton of stuff ordered,” Mann said. “We will be loaded for bear when Arkansas wins the National Championship.”