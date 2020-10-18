Hog fans react to victory over Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The hogs have won their first SEC game since 2016 and fans say they’re more excited than ever.

Like most students, two say this is the first SEC win they’ve had since they started attending the U of A, making the victory even more significant to them.

Others say this season is new territory to them as well, even though they’re not students, because of the impressive new coach and being able to cheer on a team they are confident in.

On Dickson Street, the restaurants and bars filled up quick after the game.

Fans were eager to celebrate the win and the businesses were happy to bring them in.

As for now, fans say they’re looking forward to the next game and hoping for another win. That game will be Saturday, October 31, at Texas A&M.

