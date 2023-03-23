Fayetteville, ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Hogs are in Las Vegas but the real party is still in Fayetteville.

Razorback fans are packing the bars to get ready to watch Arkansas play in the March Madness Sweet Sixteen.

Grub’s Bar and Grill in Fayetteville is excited to embrace Hog fans to watch the game.

Ashlyn Wood, a server at Grub’s, says she loves when it’s Razorback game day.

Wood says Grub’s is always a spot where people gather to come to watch the game and she expects tonight to be a packed house.

Wood says Grub’s usually has all hands on deck when it comes to servers.

Overall, Wood says she can’t wait to see how tonight is going to go.

“Tonight’s could be a good night Grub’s it’s going to be popping, it’s going to be crazy, we’re just excited for everybody to come in and enjoy the game,” Wood said.