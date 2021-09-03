Hog fans ready for first football game despite COVID-19 concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of Razorback football fans are going to head into the stadium Saturday, but there are concerns the big event could be a super-spreader of COVID-19.

Mark Williams, dean of the Boozman College of Public Health at UAMS, said being outside and around a lot of people can be dangerous during the delta variant surge.

“What is different about delta is that you are at risk, even outside, because of how much virus is being shed by people that are infected,” Williams said.

Williams said if you are attending the game, he recommends social distancing whenever possible and wearing masks the entire time.

“The virus doesn’t care what you’re drinking, eating, singing, shouting, or whether your team’s losing or winning,” Williams said. “If it’s there, it will infect you.”

However, one long-time hog fan, Dan Messersmith, said he believes everyone will be doing their best to stay safe this weekend.

“Hopefully, everyone is vaccinated and wears masks when in close quarters and I think we’ll be all right,” Messersmith said.

Another fan, Jay Peters, also said he isn’t too concerned about going to the game during the pandemic.

“I think everyone will be safe and it will be fun to back in the Razorback stadium with a full crowd,” Peters said.

There will also be a vaccination clinic inside the stadium during the game. First, second and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.

