FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With inclement weather looming, Razorbacks baseball will play a doubleheader for the second consecutive weekend.

Due to anticipated rain on Sunday, March 6, #3 Arkansas’ game against Southeastern will now be played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, March 5, at Baum-Walker Stadium. Saturday’s twin bill will start at 12:00 p.m. Game two of the doubleheader will start approximately 45 minutes after game one’s conclusion.

Sunday’s tickets are no longer valid. Saturday’s single-game and season tickets will allow access to both games on Saturday. Single-game tickets for Sunday can be exchanged for Saturday’s games or another game, based on availability.

Updated Schedule

Friday, March 4, 3:00 p.m., vs. Southeastern

Saturday, March 5, 12:00 p.m., vs. Southeastern (Doubleheader game 1)

Saturday, March 5, TBD, vs. Southeastern (Doubleheader game 2)