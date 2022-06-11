BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – An Arkansas baseball program regarded as the nation’s best during the 2021 regular season – only to come up one game short of the College World Series – simply wants to be one of the last eight teams standing come Monday.

Arkansas (41-19) and North Carolina (38-19) will meet here Saturday morning at 10 a.m CST. on ESPN at in the first game of a best two-of-three Super Regional at Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium.

The Tar Heels, the No. 10 national seed and ACC Tournament champions, are 33-7 this season at home and one of the nation’s hottest teams having won 11 of their last 12 games and 19 of 22.

“I think they are a lot like us,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Thursday on SiriusXM’s SEC This Morning. “They are at home and everybody talks about about how well they play here. We know it is going to be a super challenge for us.

“We are an underdog, but we are okay with that right now. We are going to have to play our best weekend of baseball if we are going to win this series.”

North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes, in his second year as head coach but 21st year in the program, is an admirer of his Arkansas counterpart.

“DVH is a coaching legend,” Forbes said. “Loved watching him. Look forward to competing against this weekend.

Arkansas will send Connor Noland (6-5, 4.13) out to the mound for the opener while North Carolina is starting sophomore right hander Max Carlson (4-2, 3.61).

Van Horn is not sure yet what the rest of the weekend’s rotation might be and admits the whole staff should be prepared on Saturday.

“I know who’s pitching tomorrow and that would be Connor Noland,” Van Horn said at a Friday press conference. “Anybody that is not starting game one can be coming in out of the bullpen.”

Noland’s last start was in a 7-1 win over Grand Canyon in the Stillwater Regional where he lasted seven innings while allowing just one runs on six hits.

“He’s been Steady Eddie all year,” Van Horn said. “He always gives us a great effort. He doesn’t make excuses and I think the team really enjoys playing behind him.”

Noland is looking forward to the challenge.

“We like having a chip on our shoulder and going on the road,” Noland said.

Carlson has started 17 games for North Carolina this season, but only pitched 73 1/3 innings when opening contests.

He throws a fastball, change up, slider and curveball and has 84 strikeouts to 36 walks this season.

“He’s got good stuff,” Van Horn said. “You look at his numbers, they’re good. He’s going to be what we see on Fridays in the SEC. He’s going to attack you with three different pitches and maybe a fourth. He’s got a good fastball, I know that. He’s been around, he’s experienced.”

Carlson is coming off an elbow injury during the off-season and has improved during the season per North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes.

“Honestly, I’ve been surprised at how well he’s come back from that and his velocity has continued to tick up,” Forbes said. “His command has improved as the season’s moved along, so it’s been good to see him knock that rust off for a kid that had not pitched and didn’t get to pitch for us the whole fall.”

Left-handed junior pitcher Brandon Schaeffer (7-3, 3.73) is slated to start game two for the Tar Heels.

Arkansas had lost its four straight, six of eight and 8 of 12 before righting the ship last weekend while winning the Stillwater Regional.

“We just didn’t play well,” Van Horn said. “…I said it many a time and it’s been in the media, I’ve said that we haven’t played our best baseball. And that was as late as a month ago.

“I just kept saying it – if we can kick it in, if we can find a way, we still have a chance to play for awhile.”

The Razorbacks did just that by knocking off Grand Canyon and then sandwiching wins over host Oklahoma State around a loss to th Cowboys.

Van Horn credits some heart to heart talks with his players as an impetus for trending back in the right direction.

“We did a lot of talking with the kids individually about how ‘we can still do this. We still have everything in front of us that we wanted to do staring in August when we first got together as a team.’ And I think they believed it.”

North Carolina is led by Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American Vance Honeycutt, who tied the program’s single season record of 24 homers while also stealing 29 bases.

“Looking at their lineup, it looks like it is older except for the center fielder and he is a super star,” Van Horn said. “It looks like he can cover alley to alley, all the way to the top of the fence and over it.

“He is difference maker out there and saves runs with his defense. He is kind of electric at the plate. He has his moments, but he is young.

“…The pitchers throw strikes and they use a couple of guys out of the pen every day , it looks like to me.”

North Carolina was just 24-17 before flipping the script on its season.

The Tar Heels making its third Super Regional appearance in the last four NCAA tournaments (2018, 2019, 2022).

“We have tried to do the best that we we can to find out as much as we can about North Carolina,” Van Horn said. “Just what I am getting out of out of it is, first off, they are hot. They got off to a little bit of a slow start in league play and their back has been against the wall for the last month or so.

“They have fought their way out of it.”

Photo by John D. James