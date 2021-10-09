Disappointment in Oxford- Hogs lose battle with Rebels 52-51.

In a back and forth battle in Oxford that came down to a 2 point conversion, Arkansas falls 52-51 to Ole Miss.

Fitting that the first touchdown of the game came from Arkansas Quarterback KJ Jefferson in his first game “back home” as a starter. Jefferson grew up about 30 minutes from Oxford in Sardis, MS, and graduated from North Panola High School. Arkansas led 7-0 in the first quarter.

Ole Miss drove down the field to start the 2nd quarter, ending in a Matt Corral rushing touchdown. Ole Miss misses the extra point making it a 7-6 ballgame.

The scoring continued in the 2nd quarter, A nice drive by the Hogs made way for 14 yard rushing touchdown for Trelon Smith. ‘

Unfortunately the scoring continued for Ole Miss as well. The Hogs defense lost Dontario Drummond, leaving him wide open and an easy target for Corral. After going for two, Ole Miss tied up the game 14-14.

Ole Miss went into the half with a 21-14 lead after a wide open touchdown catch and throw from Corral to Donario Drummond.

After the half, the Rebels added 3 more points to the board with a 50-yard field goal to take a 24-14 lead.

Arkansas responded. KJ Jefferson connected with Trey Knox in the endzone for Knox’s first touchdown of the year and the first touchdown by a TE for the Hogs.

This one was back and forth down the stretch. In the end it came down to a touchdown with :01 left on the clock, and a failed 2 pt conversion.

Next up, Arkansas hosts Auburn on Saturday Oct. 16th for Homecoming at Razorback Stadium.