FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland has been named to the Golden Spikes Award’s midseason watch list, which was unveiled by USA Baseball on April 5.

It features 45 of the nation’s top amateur players from the high school and college ranks and includes 26 athletes who have played their way onto the watch list since the preseason list was announced on February 15. Noland has emerged as the Razorbacks’ ace this season, posting a 4-1 record with a team-leading 3.05 ERA over 41.1 innings pitched. The veteran right-hander has logged four quality starts on the year, striking out 53 while issuing only nine walks.

A native of Greenwood, Noland has totaled double-digit strikeouts in two of his seven starts. He matched his career-high with an 11-strikeout performance in game one of a doubleheader against UIC on March 10.

Arkansas boasts a storied history involving the Golden Spikes Award. Former Razorbacks Andrew Benintendi and Kevin Kopps each won the award as the best amateur baseball player in the country in 2015 and 2021, respectively, making Arkansas just one of five schools, along with Florida State (4), Arizona State (3), Cal State Fullerton (3) and San Diego State (2), to have multiple Golden Spikes Award winners.